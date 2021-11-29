Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 72 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.