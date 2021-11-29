Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.