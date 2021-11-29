Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $238.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

