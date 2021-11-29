Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,278 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

HI stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.