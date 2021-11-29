Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,212 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.40% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

