Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

11/18/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $357.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $369.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $390.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $418.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments. It is gaining from growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum. However, in the second quarter, the company witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable store sales growth. This was due to lapping of the high demand environment for home-improvement projects seen last year. Soft gross margin, stemming from increased penetration of lumber, has also been a drag.”

10/8/2021 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

9/30/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.53 on Monday, reaching $409.23. 138,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,778. The stock has a market cap of $427.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

