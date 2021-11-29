Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sun Communities (SUI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) recently:

11/26/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

11/24/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

11/18/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

11/17/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

10/7/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $197.87. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.96. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 233.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

