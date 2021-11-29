Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the last few weeks:
- 11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.
- 11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $101.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 11/17/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $114.24 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.53.
- 10/27/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. 252,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
