Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $101.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/17/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $114.24 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.53.

10/27/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. 252,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

