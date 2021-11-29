Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/15/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

10/14/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,567.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,862. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,480.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,449.51. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

