Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Weibo (WB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) recently:

11/20/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

WB stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,594. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

