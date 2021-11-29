Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Weibo (WB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) recently:
11/20/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. "
11/13/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
11/11/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
10/30/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
10/20/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
WB stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,594. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
