Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 4.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $40.78. 15,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,367,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Weibo by 117.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

