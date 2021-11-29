Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $94.62 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

