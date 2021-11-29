Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $97.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

