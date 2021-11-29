Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,761 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 17.10% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

AADR stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

