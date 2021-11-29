Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 7,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,945. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

