Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $112.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.