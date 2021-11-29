Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler Acquires 50,000 Shares

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 594,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,138. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

