William C. Green Purchases 2,450 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.06. 1,442,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

