Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

