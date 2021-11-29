Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.20 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.20 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.78 or 0.00034248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,258,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,133,332 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

