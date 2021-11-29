Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.07). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 16,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,637. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.96.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

