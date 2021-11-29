Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,929 ($51.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,781.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,803.80.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total value of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

