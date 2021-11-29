Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in November

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $112.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.