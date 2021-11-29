Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.
