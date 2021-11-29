Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

