Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $34.09

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $32.02. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

