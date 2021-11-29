Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report $117.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.50 million and the highest is $117.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. 354,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Workiva has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

