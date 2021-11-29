XSGD Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $146.05 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 239,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 199,981,380 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

