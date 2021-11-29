Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 125.4% in November

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

