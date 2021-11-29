Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 73.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 34.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

