Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.59. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NYSE CHH opened at $144.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.