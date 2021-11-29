Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $656.85 million to $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $586.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

