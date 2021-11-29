Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.09. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of -288.50 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

