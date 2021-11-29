Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.16.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

