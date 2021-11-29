Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $116.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $118.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $585.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.63. 105,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,559. The firm has a market cap of $675.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.75%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

