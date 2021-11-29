Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

