Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $8.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 million and the highest is $9.85 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBRV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 855,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $459.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

