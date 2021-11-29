Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $598.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.64 million and the lowest is $594.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Redfin stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. Redfin has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

