Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Kroger posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Kroger by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,958,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

