Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

