Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.59). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EVLO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,884. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $438.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $550,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

