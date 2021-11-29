Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $16.62. 15,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,931. The firm has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

