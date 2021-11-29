Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCMG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

