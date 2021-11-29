Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

