Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Okta reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.61. 1,459,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,194. Okta has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.48.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

