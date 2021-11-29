Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $269.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.11 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 37.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 143,237 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.