Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after buying an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 5,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,501. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.