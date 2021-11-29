Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000.

Shares of SNPO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

