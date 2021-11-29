Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000.

Shares of SNPO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.