Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce $34.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.22 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,538. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.