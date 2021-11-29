Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

