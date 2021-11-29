Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $681.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $839.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

